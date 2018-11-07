Walker alleges ballots were damaged

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images This wasn't the first time Walker played one of the band's tracks during his campaign -- after discovering the misuse of their song, the Dropkick Murphys compared Walker to a "white supremacist coming out to gangsta rap."

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's campaign is alleging that "thousands of ballots were damaged and had to be recreated" in the election that saw Democrat Tony Evers score a narrow victory.

Walker campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger says until the ballots can be examined, there is no way to judge their validity.

Reisinger also says that Walker wants to see the official canvas of the vote and for military ballots to be counted "before any decision can be made."

Counties have until 9 a.m. Tuesday to canvas the vote.

While Walker looked for a way to escape the loss, Democrats exalted.

Evers told exuberant supporters at a Madison theater that he was "confident" in saying, "I'm going to be the next governor of the state of Wisconsin.”

Democrats defeat Walker, send Baldwin back to Senate

For the first time in nearly a decade, Wisconsin will have a new governor.

Democrat Tony Evers narrowly beat Republican Gov. Scott Walker, but Walker declined to immediately concede.

Evers' victory completed a Democratic sweep of the top two statewide prizes, after Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin cruised to an easy victory.

Elsewhere, Democrats came up short in their hopes of taking the state Senate. And a bitter attorney general race between incumbent Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Josh Kaul was too close to call.



