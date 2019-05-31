U.S. Senator Ron Johnson stops in Onalaska for law enforcement roundtable
Law enforcement leaders meet Sen. Johnson
ONALASKA, Wisc. (WKBT) - Senator Ron Johnson stops in Onalaska on Thursday to hear from law enforcement leaders in our area.
The Senator hosted a roundtable discussion on issues affecting law enforcement in the state. Leaders from across Western Wisconsin talked about how federal and local government can help fix state issues.
Some of those topics included the mental health crisis, border security, and the state's drug epidemic.
Senator Ron Johnson says, "I always ask the question, what's the biggest issue you're dealing with, and unanimously it's drug addiction and all the social problems that flows from that. So it's a huge issue, certainly ties in with our unsecure border and all the heroin, other drugs, flowing across the southwest border is certainly fueling this crisis."
Law Enforcement leaders also told Senator Johnson they would like to see more federal funding for mental health treatment facilities.
