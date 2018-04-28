U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A state leader hoping to represent Wisconsin at the federal level is campaigning in all 72 counties.

State Senator Leah Vukmir from Brookfield stopped in La Crosse Friday, as she campaigns for the Republican Nomination for U.S. Senate.

She served in the state's Assembly from 2002 through 2011, when she left to join the state Senate. Vukmir is campaigning on improving veteran care, enforcing current laws, rights, and security, and reducing unnecessary government spending.

"From Act 10 to Right to Work, to expanding school choice, to getting rid of the Government Accountability Board. All of these initiatives I've been a part of, and I'm proud to have been a part of, and we've made a difference. We created an economic miracle in our state,” said State Senator Vukmir.

According to the Federal Elections Commission, Vukmir will face off against 3 other Republican candidates on August 14 in the Fall primary election. The winner will challenge incumbent democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin on November 8.