Tony Evers wins Wisconsin gubernatorial race
- Baldwin re-elected to US Senate for Wisconsin, defeating Vukmir, CBS projects
- Ron Kind wins U.S. House, District 3
- Steil beats Bryce to take Paul Ryan's 1st Congressional District seat, AP reports
- Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota wins third term, defeating Republican Jim Newberger
- Walker, Evers tightest race in 50 years
- Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa elected to full term, defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell
- Dems on track to take House control, but GOP retains Senate
- The Latest: Women elected to House in record numbers
- Democrat Ellison elected Minnesota attorney general, surviving ex-girlfriend's abuse claim