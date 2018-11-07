Politics

Tony Evers wins Wisconsin gubernatorial race

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 01:27 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 01:48 AM CST

LA CROSSE, Wis, (WKBT) - Tony Evers wins the Wisconsin gubernatorial race.

 

