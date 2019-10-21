Today: Lame-Duck challenge in Wis. state Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the last active lawsuit challenging Republicans' lame-duck laws.
The laws prohibit Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from withdrawing the state from lawsuits and require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to get Republican permission before settling lawsuits.
A group of labor unions sued in February alleging the laws violate the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case Monday afternoon.
The unions would seem to have little chance of prevailing. Conservatives control the court and earlier this year struck down another lame-duck challenge brought by the League of Women Voters and other groups.
A federal judge in September tossed out the state Democratic Party's lawsuit challenging the laws.
