The Latest: Ginsburg praises Abrahamson in farewell video
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a ceremony honoring outgoing Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson (all times local):
5:55 p.m.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is paying homage to the longest-serving and first female Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.
Ginsburg appeared in a video tribute during Shirley Abrahamson's farewell ceremony Tuesday in the state Capitol rotunda. She called Abrahamson courageous and praised her for being mindful of people the law exists to serve.
She added that Abrahamson has "inspired legions" of women to pursue legal careers and to strive to improve equality and accessibility in the legal system.
The 85-year-old Abrahamson briefly addressed the crowd, stressing that an independent judiciary has never been important.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appeared in person and choked up as he thanked Abrahamson for her service.
___
2:25 p.m.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to deliver a video tribute at outgoing Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson's farewell ceremony.
The Wisconsin State Bar Association along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University law schools will hold the ceremony Tuesday evening in the state Capitol rotunda.
In addition to Ginsburg's video, Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and federal appellate Judge Diane Sykes are all scheduled to speak.
The 85-year-old Abrahamson is the longest-serving member in Wisconsin Supreme Court history and the first female justice. She has sat on the court since 1976 and served as chief justice from 1996 until 2015.
She announced in May 2018 that she wouldn't seek re-election and in August said she has cancer.
___
9:50 a.m.
The Wisconsin State Bar Association along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University law schools are preparing to honor long-time state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.
The bar and the law schools plan to hold a ceremony for Abrahamson in the state Capitol Tuesday evening. Speakers will include Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and federal appellate judge and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Diane Sykes.
The 85-year-old Abrahamson is the longest-serving member in Wisconsin Supreme Court history and the first female justice. She has sat on the court since 1976 and served as chief justice from 1996 until 2015.
She announced in May 2018 that she wouldn't seek re-election and in August said she has cancer.
Brian Hagedorn defeated Lisa Neubauer in April to capture Abrahamson's seat.
___
This story has been updated to correct Abrahamson's age to 85.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Search effort for missing child on Wisconsin River now considered recovery mission
- Two dead after semi crashes, explodes on Interstate 94
- Hemp farmer charged with selling drugs
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bills to combat homelessness
- Wisconsin Assembly passes 5G technology regulation bill
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- Camp Invention keeps kids learning about STEM fields during summer
- DNR board to vote on permanent catfish season framework