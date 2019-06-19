The Latest: Ginsburg praises Abrahamson in farewell video

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during the Cinema Cafe with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a ceremony honoring outgoing Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is paying homage to the longest-serving and first female Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Ginsburg appeared in a video tribute during Shirley Abrahamson's farewell ceremony Tuesday in the state Capitol rotunda. She called Abrahamson courageous and praised her for being mindful of people the law exists to serve.

She added that Abrahamson has "inspired legions" of women to pursue legal careers and to strive to improve equality and accessibility in the legal system.

The 85-year-old Abrahamson briefly addressed the crowd, stressing that an independent judiciary has never been important.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appeared in person and choked up as he thanked Abrahamson for her service.

2:25 p.m.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to deliver a video tribute at outgoing Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson's farewell ceremony.

The Wisconsin State Bar Association along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University law schools will hold the ceremony Tuesday evening in the state Capitol rotunda.

In addition to Ginsburg's video, Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and federal appellate Judge Diane Sykes are all scheduled to speak.

The 85-year-old Abrahamson is the longest-serving member in Wisconsin Supreme Court history and the first female justice. She has sat on the court since 1976 and served as chief justice from 1996 until 2015.

She announced in May 2018 that she wouldn't seek re-election and in August said she has cancer.

9:50 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Bar Association along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University law schools are preparing to honor long-time state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

The bar and the law schools plan to hold a ceremony for Abrahamson in the state Capitol Tuesday evening. Speakers will include Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and federal appellate judge and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Diane Sykes.

The 85-year-old Abrahamson is the longest-serving member in Wisconsin Supreme Court history and the first female justice. She has sat on the court since 1976 and served as chief justice from 1996 until 2015.

She announced in May 2018 that she wouldn't seek re-election and in August said she has cancer.

Brian Hagedorn defeated Lisa Neubauer in April to capture Abrahamson's seat.

This story has been updated to correct Abrahamson's age to 85.

