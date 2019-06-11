The La Crosse Area League of Women Voters celebrate 100 years

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Area League of Women Voters celebrated women's right to vote at the Hixon House in La Crosse Monday.

The event held a program to recognize long-time members of the league, including Carrie Chapman Catt... a native of Ripon Wisconsin and one of the main leaders of the Women's Suffrage Movement.

The event also had special guest speakers including La Crosse Mayor Kabat and Senator Jennifer Shilling.

Past President of the La Crosse Area League of Women Voters, Deborah Lutjen, says "We're taking some time to remember our history, highlighting Carrie Chapman Catt of course, as well as women from La Crosse that were leaders in the league over the decades."

The centennial celebrations will continue in La Crosse with the league hosting monthly guest speakers in the fall.

For more information on the league's monthly centennial celebrations just visit its website at lwvlacrosse.org

