Tesla budget provision targeted at senator who sells parts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A late addition to the Wisconsin state budget that makes it easier to sell Tesla vehicles in Wisconsin was targeted to win over the vote of a Republican state senator who sells Tesla parts and salvaged electric vehicles.
Sen. Chris Kapenga is a longtime supporter of the Tesla provision. He is an accountant from Delafield but also owns Integrity Motorsports of Eagle, which sells Tesla parts and rebuilds and sells salvaged Teslas. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on the connection.
Kapenga tells the newspaper that isn't sure yet if he will vote for the budget. His support was seen as crucial for Republicans to have enough votes to pass the plan as scheduled Wednesday.
Kapenga says he's made no money from the car business and calls it a hobby of his.
