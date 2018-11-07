Steil beats Bryce to take Paul Ryan's 1st Congressional District seat, AP reports

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Voters in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District have elected Republican Bryan Steil to take over House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.

Things are filling up at the @BryanSteilforWI election night party in Burlington. Many people in the crowd are watching the national races on a big screen as well. #News3 @WISCTV_News3 #WiVote #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/LuHGmbQlSV — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 7, 2018

Steil ran against Democrat Randy Bryce in combative campaigns that involved numerous attack ads and fiery debates.

Steil, running with the endorsement of Ryan, ran on the platform of being a problem-solver. Throughout his campaign he touted his 10 years of experience working for Rock County manufacturing companies and his time working for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Board of Regents. If elected, Steil said his biggest goal would be to focus on continued economic growth.

Plenty of press on hand already for @BryanSteilforWI’s election night party. I’ll be bringing you coverage tonight on #News3 #WiVote #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/qyzg5AmxAH — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 6, 2018

Bryce, known as the Iron Stache, ran as a candidate who will fight for the people. He repeatedly told voters that he had been struggling alongside citizens in the 1st District and will fight for change. If elected, Bryce said his biggest goal would be to achieve Medicare for all.

Ryan announced in April that he would not be running for re-election into the House of Representatives. Following his retirement, Ryan said he plans to live in Janesville with his family. Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.