State superintendent discusses impact of state budget on education

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - State representatives are talking about the impact of the state budget on education in Wisconsin.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, stopped in La Crosse on Monday to discuss her equity budget, and the overall state budget's impact on the student population.

Special education funding, mental health, nutrition, and after-school programming for kids are the four key issues that Stanford Taylor wants to tackle alongside the budget.

Even though after-school programming did not make it into the biennial budget, the superintendent says funding for special education is critical to supporting Wisconsin's education system.

"So we looked at the needs of our schools, and we came up with a dollar figure that would put us in a good place for programming and for the needs of our districts across the state," said Stanford Taylor. "We did not get that, but again it's progress."

Governor Tony Evers' originally proposed a $600 Million increase for special education costs. That number was approved at roughly $200 Million, which is a 30% increase in funding from the last budget.

