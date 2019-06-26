State jobs agency head says he will step down this fall
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of Wisconsin's jobs agency that negotiated the Foxconn Technology Group deal is stepping down later this year, around the time that he could be replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
State law prevents Evers from replacing Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Mark Hogan before Sept. 1. But WEDC spokesman Dave Callender said Tuesday that Hogan plans to step down sometime this fall. Hogan hasn't said exactly when he will step down.
Hogan was appointed to the job by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Evers has praised Hogan's work and not said whether he would move to replace him once the Sept. 1 deadline passes.
The Republican-controlled Legislature barred Evers from acting any earlier in a law passed during the December lame-duck session.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says Hogan had told both the governor and Walker that he had planned to leave in the fall.
