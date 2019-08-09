State fears local election clerks vulnerable to cyberattacks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State election officials fear local clerks are vulnerable to cyberattacks because they're using outdated operating systems that aren't receiving security updates.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Election Security Lead Tony Bridges writes in a memo to the commission that at least a handful of local clerks are logging into the state election system using Windows XP or Windows 7. He wrote that support for Windows XP ended in 2014 and Microsoft will stop providing free security upgrades for Windows 7 in January.
He adds it's safe to assume a large percentage of those clerks won't upgrade before the deadline or pay for updates. He says even clerks with current operating systems often fail to install current security patches.
He proposes testing the clerks' machines for vulnerabilities and supplying them with loaner computers.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
- La Crosse fire crews put out fire at Valley View Mall
- Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial
- Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication
- DNR discovers frac sand spill from anonymous complaint, not the facility
- Caledonia organic vegetable business loses 500 acres of pea crops from heavy rain
- Ashley for the Arts underway in Arcadia
- Minneapolis bans new drive-through windows
- First cruise ship to dock this summer arrives in La Crosse