Spike in illegal park activity cause for new city task force

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - There's been a spike in illegal activity at parks in La Crosse, and now city officials are addressing this issue with talks of a new task force.

At the Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Thursday, a focus was forming a task force to keep city parks safe for everyone.

This task force would be made up of members from the La Crosse Police Department and City Council, as well as residents and business owners who live near those parks.

The board emphasizes this task force is focused on getting rid of crime.

Director of the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, Jay Odegaard said, "To me there's no reason that somebody that's homeless can't utilize our parks -- i mean-- we want them to. That's not really so much the case as the individuals that are performing the illegal activities."

The Board of Park Commissioners believes Winter will significantly help slow illegal activity in parks, but they hope to have a plan ready by next year.

