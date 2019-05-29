Senator Tammy Baldwin is recognized for community development efforts

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Senator Tammy Baldwin was recognized for her work with community development programs in La Crosse on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Tim Kabat honored Baldwin for her support of the HUD Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Program.

Mayor Kabat states, " Year after year Senator Baldwin works with both Democrats and Republicans to ensure this critical federal program is funded. Her work allows the City of La Crosse to find local solutions to our most pressing community development problems and the result is a significant improvement in the lives of our citizens and neighborhood quality of life."

The backdrop for the award was one of the City's key programs and partnerships that has benefited from these funds since 1997- the Western Technical College Wood Tech program. The program helps to revitalize neighborhoods, provide on-the-job construction training, and new affordable housing. Working together with Western Technical College, the program has been able to replace 35 homes, add $2.5 million in new investments to neighborhoods, and train over 440 students.

"I've seen firsthand how Community Development Block Grants help people and drive economic development in La Crosse and all across Wisconsin. The City's partnership with Western Technical College is the perfect example of how this federal funding is lifting people up, revitalizing our neighborhoods and bringing hope and opportunity to La Crosse workers and families," said Senator Baldwin. "I will continue to fight for full funding for the CDBG program, and I'm honored to receive the Community Development Award from Mayor Kabat for my work on this important issue. Together, we can continue to make differences in the lives of so many families in Wisconsin."

Since its enactment in 1974, the City of La Crosse has received over $40 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The City has used these funds to help over 1,200 homeowners make repairs on their homes, help 53 new small businesses expand, provide assistance to non-profits that deliver critical services to low-income families, constructed 170 units of affordable housing, and helped find permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Also present at the event were representatives from other organizations who benefit from this program: Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, the Family and Children's Center, New Horizons Domestic Violence Services, the Hunger Task Force, the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, and the YWCA.



