Senator Baldwin talks to local Wisconsin voters before election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Senator Tammy Baldwin was in La Crosse Saturday at the Bodega Brew Pub as part of her ‘Working for You Tour’.

Baldwin is joining local candidates to encourage organizers and volunteers to engage with voters before Election Day and increase voter turnout.

"One thing I've seen over the last year and a half is citizen engagement and involvement like I've never seen before. And it's really not been focused on candidates; it's been focused on issues. You know, you go into the voting booth and there's names of candidates on the ballot, but really what we're talking about when we go to vote is an expression of the direction we want our state to go in and our country to go in," said Baldwin.

Baldwin continues her tour through Monday. She will be in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee on Sunday.

To keep up with the latest in politics, click on the election coverage bar on the news8000.com homepage.

