Senate committee plans hearing on latest body camera bill
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators are making another attempt at regulating public access to police body camera footage.
A study committee made up of lawmakers, police, attorneys and the media has drafted a bill that states that footage is generally subject to the state's open records law.
However, departments could withhold footage featuring minors; victims of violent and sensitive crimes; and subjects with a reasonable expectation of privacy. If a department chooses to release such footage, it would be allowed to blur or conceal subjects' faces.
The measure also would require departments to retain footage for at least 120 days. Footage of deaths, injuries, arrests and use of force would have to be retained until the case is resolved.
The Senate judiciary committee plans to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- Tomah Health holds ribbon cutting, open house ahead of October 2nd opening
- 'Garding Against Cancer' event raises $95,000
- FSPA finds artifacts during renovation
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"
- Saint Rose Convent renovation turns up historical artifacts