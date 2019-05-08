Road to a Green New Deal Tour stops in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Road to a Green New Deal Tour stopped in La Crosse on Tuesday, May 7.

The tour is promoting a 10 year plan to mobilize society toward 100 percent clean and renewable energy in the U.S.

The town hall was one of over 300 similar events happening in classrooms, community centers, churches, and union halls across the country as part of the national Road to a Green New Deal tour.

Co-sponsors of the event included the Coulee Region Sierra Club, La Crosse Peoples Food Co-op, La Crosse Area SURJ, and Coulee Region Climate Alliance.

Speakers at the event highlighted the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and create new green jobs.

One local activist, Peter Gorski, says "If we don't act now and if we don't make significant changes over the next 5 to 10 years we're going to be facing really unimaginably horrific consequences." He explained, "and so I think it's really the most important issue there is right now."

The Green New Deal Proposal has been heavily criticized by concervatives and Republicans as being too radical.

A statement from Senator Johnson on the Green New Deal says,"If Democrats hypocritically say they support their $93 trillion spending boondoggle but then don't vote for it, no American should take them or the Green New Deal seriously."



