Reynolds flies, Hubbell drives in final governor's race push
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is flying around the state holding rallies at eight airports before ending the tour Monday night at a final stop in Sioux Center with controversial U.S. Rep. Steve King.
A Reynolds campaign spokesman confirms King, who's been embroiled in controversy over comments about race and immigrants, is invited to appear with Reynolds at the final stop of the day in Sioux Center.
Democrat Fred Hubbell and his running mate Sen. Rita Hart have seven stops planned as they continue to drive around the state before ending their day at an election rally in Des Moines. Recent polls have shown an extremely tight race but giving Hubbell a slight edge.
