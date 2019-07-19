Request for rock-climbing on the bluffs approved by La Crosse Parks & Rec Board

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - New recreational activities in La Crosse could be coming, after requests are introduced at the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday.

A request to keep Hickory, Oak, Savannah, and Birch Hixon Trails as hiking only was approved, meaning mountain bikes will not be allowed on those trails.

A request to pursue a city ordinance for designated rock climbing on the bluffs received mix reviews but was ultimately approved.

Director of the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department, Jay Odegaard says, "People have been climbing the bluffs since they've been there. What we're looking at is if we have that planned and almost supervised activity it just makes it safer."

The resolution to create designated rock climbing areas in La Crosse will move to the next city council meeting.

