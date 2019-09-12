Republican Vukmir decides against run for Congress
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir (VOOK-meer) says she will not run for Congress next year.
Vukmir was one of the highest profile Republicans considering running to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in the 5th Congressional District. That is a solidly Republican district covering Milwaukee's northern and western suburbs.
Vukmir says in a statement that her transition to working for the National Taxpayers Union has been rewarding and given her the chance to "enjoy some personal freedom." She says she is prioritizing family and friends after serving 16 years in the state Legislature.
Numerous other Republicans are still considering a run.
Those include former Gov. Scott Walker's son Matt Walker, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, state Sen. Chris Kapenga, state Reps. Adam Neylon and Scott Allen, former Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and Ben Voelkel, an aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
