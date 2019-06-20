Republican state senator vows to vote against budget
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican Wisconsin state senator says he will vote against the budget that was written by fellow Republicans, leaving the GOP with only one vote to spare in the Senate.
Sen. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, said Wednesday that he will not support the state budget as written by the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee. The panel approved the budget last week and it's scheduled to be taken up by the Assembly on Tuesday, with the Senate to follow.
Republicans hold a 19-14 majority in the Senate, meaning they can lose only two votes and still have enough GOP backing to approve the budget. Nass is part of a contingent of hard-line conservatives who speak out against spending increases.
Nass says one of his objections is the 5.6% spending increase under the two-year budget plan.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Missing mother, daughter found safe
- US Army Reserve soldiers train for Afghanistan mission at Fort McCoy
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Bill passed by Wisconsin Assembly aims to provide funding for homeless
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Invasive species in the Mississippi River: What to do when you see Asian Carp
- Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI
- Sheriff: Semi truck driver who died after driving off road to prevent crash 'is a hero'
- Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues