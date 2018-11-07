Scott Olson/2015 Getty Images Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa elected to full term, defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell.

