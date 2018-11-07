Politics

Republican Bryan Steil beats Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce to win Paul Ryan's Wisconsin

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:08 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 09:09 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Bryan Steil beats Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce to win Paul Ryan's Wisconsin congressional seat .

 

