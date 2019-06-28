Representatives weigh in on the Wisconsin state budget

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Representatives from across Wisconsin are weighing in on the state budget.

Legislators held a press conference in La Crosse on Thursday morning to discuss the recently passed 2019-2020 budget.

Republican Representatives say they're confident the state budget responds to what the public asked for in the last election.

"Healthcare,education, access to healthcare, transportation. These were the issues that the people that we serve asked us for in the last election, and I feel that our budget really delivers on many of these issues," said Republican Rep. Nancy Vandermeer.

Democratic Representatives also weighed in on the nearly finalized state budget, but are not as confident the bill serves Wisconsin as well as it should.

"Missed opportunity of the decade was Republicans not taking federal expansion dollars again," said Democratic Rep. Jill Billings. "So these are our federal tax dollars that they refused to accept and bring back to Wisconsin. Instead, they went to other states."

The budget passed in Senate on Wednesday, and will now head to Governor Tony Evers desk. GOP leaders are urging Governor Evers to approve the budget bill, but Evers has not indicated what action he will take on the plan.

