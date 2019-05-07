Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, wife expecting 9th child
HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) - Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin has announced that he and his wife are expecting their ninth child.
In a post late Monday on his official House website, Duffy wrote: "God isn't done with our family yet! Baby number nine coming to the crew this fall!" He wrote that he and his wife aren't crazy, just full of hope for America's future.
Duffy is a Republican who has represented the 7th District in northwestern and central Wisconsin since 2011. It's the largest district in the state and covers all, or part of, 20 counties. He has been one of President Donald Trump's biggest backers in the state.
Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were both reality TV personalities and met through the MTV show "The Real World."
