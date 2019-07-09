Rep. Ron Kind brings awareness to crisis for La Crosse's sister city
Cameroon battles on the brink of a civil war
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Representative Ron Kind recently took a trip to one of La Crosse's sister cities in Africa, and is bringing awareness to the country's ongoing crisis.
Kumbo, is located in the northwest province of the Republic of Cameroon and is heavily affected by violence drawn by language differences. It's being called the Anglophone Crisis.
In Cameroon, Kind heard from officials about the crisis, which is devastating parts the country. Representative Kind, along with a bipartisan delegation, is now calling for inclusive dialogue to help achieve peace.
"It's a real tragic situation that requires more international attention. The purpose of our group going there was to meet with top government officials to learn more on the ground, but to really foster a dialogue of peaceful reconciliation without preconditions in order to end the violence that's happening," said the US Representative.
Around 80 percent of Cameroon speaks French, and the rest speaks English.
