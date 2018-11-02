Reality Check: Democratic group attacks Schimel's record prosecuting sex crimes

MADISON, Wis. - An arm of the Democratic Attorneys General Association is behind a new attack ad that aims to make Brad Schimel look soft on crime.

"Their safety is his responsibility, but Attorney General Brad Schimel repeatedly cut plea deals for men who sexually assaulted children," the announcer says in the ad.

To say there's a lot to unpack here is an understatement. We'll give you some context on the claims in this ad in the #Wisconsin Attorney General race in a #RealityCheck. https://t.co/fVTqxJ2vs0 #news — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) October 29, 2018

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

All of the men listed in the ad were charged with sex crimes against teenagers by the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, where Schimel was DA. The defendants all agreed to plea deals negotiated by his office.

While the ad calls the men "sexual predators" on the screen, of the five cases, a judge only ordered two of them to register as sex offenders and one was later removed from the list following treatment.

Sean Kebbekus was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he knew when he was 17. A complaint details her agreeing to go with him to a party, and that he then drove to a cul-de-sac, removed his clothes and had sex with her while she said no loudly. Kebbekus pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to four months in jail. He was initially ordered by a judge to register as a sex offender in 2004, but was removed from the list in 2011.

Joseph Betka was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old who was babysitting his kids. He was charged initially with four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, but pleaded no contest to lesser charges as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to seven months in jail and four years of probation. Documents in Betka's file show the plea deal was negotiated by another assistant district attorney, although Schimel is listed in court records as appearing at the plea hearing for Betka. Betka was not ordered to register as a sex offender.

James White was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child, but agreed to plead no contest to third-degree sexual assault with the state asking for probation in the case. He was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation. While this case was initially assigned to another ADA, records show Schimel handled the plea and sentencing hearing. White was ordered to register as a sex offender and remains in the registry.

Keith Maxwell admitted to sexually assaulting a relative when she was 13 years old and he was 15 years old. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, but pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault with the DA recommending probation. A judge agreed, and sentenced Maxwell to 18 months probation.

Ernest Moore told investigators he had sex with a 15-year-old who lived next door to him. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child, but pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault and got two years probation.

"He blamed underage victims of sexual assault for their 'bad judgment'" the announcer in the ad says.

News 3 finds this also needs clarification.

In this case, 17-year-old Dustin Yoss was convicted of attacking and sexually assaulting two 15-year-olds. Schimel told the judge at sentencing that the victims did not want Yoss to go to prison, but did want a deterrent effect.

"Both victims consider their decisions they made that night to be very bad judgment to put themselves in a bedroom alone with Mr. Yoss," Schimel told the judge at sentencing. "They've been working with others to counsel their way through this and they now know that going into the bedroom doesn't give him permission to do anything to them."

Whether Schimel is blaming the victims here is for you to decide.

The announcer goes on to say, "After a lawyer for a man caught with child pornography gave thousands of dollars to Schimel's campaign, that man got a plea deal just days after Schimel took office."

News 3 also finds this needs clarification, and that a timeline would help.

In June 2013, Andrew Lambrecht was charged with downloading child pornography and in August 2013 he pleaded not guilty to that charge.

In October 2013, Schimel announced a run for attorney general.

In November 2013, two things happened: Court records show that Lambrecht's attorney, Matthew Huppertz, attempted to reach a plea deal and he also began giving monthly donations to Schimel's campaign.

In May 2014, documents show Schimel offered a plea deal to Lambrecht. The deal, according to a letter sent from Huppertz to Schimel, said that the state was offering for Lambrecht to plead guilty to the single charge he was facing and he would not be charged for anything else found when a search warrant was executed. Records show Lambrecht did not immediately agree to that deal.

Huppertz continued his donations to Schimel past May, giving monthly until October 2014, totaling $6,000.

In January 2015, Lambrecht changed his plea and accepted the deal , more than two weeks after Schimel was sworn in as attorney general. Lambrecht was sentenced to three years in prison, the mandatory minimum for the crime.

News 3 asked Schimel's campaign why he offered this deal. His campaign spokesman maintains it wasn't a plea deal at all because the charge remained the same, and says that Schimel would have taken the case to trial.

If you have an idea for a Reality Check, send it to us at realitycheck@channel3000.com .



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.