One week left to claim Wisconsin Child Sales Tax Rebate

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds Wisconsin residents that there are seven days remaining in the filing period for the $100 per child sales tax rebate.

Claims must be filed by July 2, according to a news release from the DOR.

The DOR estimates that roughly 670,000 households, with 1.22 million children in total, are eligible to file a claim.

"Time is running out to claim your Child Sales Tax Rebate," said Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler. "It's easy to put this off and think you'll do it later. However, after July 2, we are unable to accept claims, so if you're eligible, don't wait."

Claims can be filed online here, or file a claim by phone at 608-266-5437, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.