New group forms to fight for UW funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new group is forming to push for ending a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze and more state funding for UW-Madison.
Badgers United launched Monday. The board of directors includes former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, a UW-Madison alumnus. John and Tashia Morgridge, alumni who have donated millions of dollars to the campus, also sit on the board.
Republican lawmakers have kept tuition rates for in-state students frozen since 2013. The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee in May approved a proposal in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget that extends the freeze for another two years.
Evers' budget called for $127 million in additional state aid for the system but the committee cut that back to $58 million. System President Ray Cross called the reduction a "kick in the shins."
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse Tribune eliminating 20 positions
- POLICE: Teen dies in Town of Holland crash
- La Crosse Parks and Rec finalizing $3.5 million tennis facility plan
- Construction postponed on 3rd Street, La Crosse
- Xcel helicopter transmission line inspections begin
- Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery
- Bill would allow schools to release parents' names
- Western student appointed to Wisconsin Technical College System Board
- Hunters kill 38K turkeys during spring hunt
- Rail supporters propose more Amtrak stops in La Crosse