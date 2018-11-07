Minnesota voters clear Smith to serve out Franken's term

Office of Gov. Mark Dayton via CNN Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota voters have cleared Sen. Tina Smith to fill out the final two years of former Sen. Al Franken's term.

Smith defeated Republican state Sen. Karin Housley in Tuesday's special election for the seat Franken gave up amid a sexual misconduct scandal. Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Smith to take Franken's place.

Housley waged an energetic campaign and had a name made famous by her husband's pro hockey career. That gave Minnesota Republicans hope they could win back the office they narrowly lost to Franken in 2008. But national Republican groups focused their attention on Senate races in other states.

Smith's term ends in 2020, when she could seek re-election.

In Minnesota's other Senate race, Democrat Amy Klobuchar easily captured a third term over little-known state Rep. Jim Newberger.

