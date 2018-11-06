Minnesota to pick governor; House races pivotal nationally
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Voters in Minnesota are choosing their next governor, but it's just one of many big prizes Tuesday.
Democrat Tim Walz has consistently led Republican Jeff Johnson in polls, but Johnson showed his ability to surprise in the primary.
Senate appointee Tina Smith sought election to the last two years of Al Franken's term, but Republican state Sen. Karin Housley was within striking distance.
Four Minnesota congressional races were potential difference-makers in the battle for control of the House.
And the attorney general's race was in the national spotlight as Democrat Keith Ellison hoped to survive a domestic abuse allegation that clouded his campaign.
If all that wasn't enough, control of the state Senate turned on a single special election in the St. Cloud area.
