Minnesota tax bill heads to House floor
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A GOP-sponsored bill aligning Minnesota's tax code to sweeping federal changes will head to the House floor for a vote.
The House proposal cleared its final committee Wednesday and includes modest income tax rate cuts and a slight increase to the standard deduction. The proposal would also result in tax increases for some 180,000 Minnesotans.
Rep. Greg Davids, chairman of the House Tax Committee, says that pales in comparison to steep tax hikes and confusion tax filers will encounter next year if the Legislature doesn't align Minnesota's tax code with the federal changes. He says corporate taxes subsidize individual tax filers under his plan.
Democrats say they worry the plan cuts several deductions that help people lower their tax bill.
The Department of Revenue is reviewing the plan.
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018