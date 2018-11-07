Minnesota's midterm winds up mostly in Dem column
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democrats in Minnesota collected most of the victories they were expected to in Tuesday's election, plus some they weren't.
Tim Walz and Tina Smith won the governor and Senate races, confirming polls that had them leading most of the way. And Angie Craig and Dean Phillips knocked off Republican incumbents to flip two House seats, helping their party grab control of the chamber.
In a race that was up in the air right up to election day, Keith Ellison was elected attorney general after three months dogged by an allegation that he abused his former girlfriend.
In perhaps the biggest surprise of the midterm, Democrats rode strong turnout to overcome an 11-seat deficit and grab control of the state House.
