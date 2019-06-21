Minnesota leaders visit Winona for discussions on entreprenuership

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The start-up rate for small businesses is near a 30-year low, in what's being called the "start-up slump."

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's staff toured the state on Thursday, talking about what can be done to reverse that trend.

Their first stop was in Winona, where business owners learned about the different government resources available to them, and how their needs can be better met with those resources.

"These small businesses, that is the economic engine of our state. They employ 1.2 million people across our state. That's half the private sector workforce. That isn't just alone in the metro, that is everywhere," said Klobuchar's Senior Communications Advisor and Outreach Coordinator.

Senator Klobuchar's Representatives also made stops in Austin and Owatonna.

