Minnesota House of Representatives bring back mini-sessions

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Minnesota's legislators are gathering in Winona for a traditional mini-session. The last mini-session held by the Minnesota House of Representatives was in 1997.

These meetings are held away from the State Capitol, centered in a specific city and its surrounding region.

The House decided to revive mini-sessions this year, making legislature more accessible to Minnesotans outside of the Twin Cities.

The mini-session in Winona focuses on the economic impact of the childcare shortage in Minnesota.

"We in our state have two big crises," explained Democratic Rep. Dave Pinto. "We've got a crisis of accessibility and affordability for childcare. Parents can't find childcare that's available to them, that they can afford. It causes problems for employers and for communities. We also have big opportunity gaps between different kids, from different backgrounds, and both of those can really be addressed by making sure we provide support for the earliest years. It's critical to do that."

The House began their meetings in Winona on Wednesday and will continue throughout Friday.

