Minnesota House Democrats plan 15 cannabis conversations
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota House Democrats are hitting the road for a series of town halls on how the state should go about legalizing recreational marijuana.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says his chamber will pass a legalization bill in the 2020 session, so it's vitally important that Minnesotans weigh in. The first three of 15 community conversations dubbed "Be Heard on Cannabis" will be held in Duluth, Minneapolis and St. Cloud in September and October.
But Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he thinks legalization is a bad idea and that it won't happen next year. His chamber blocked a marijuana bill this year.
That makes legalization unlikely unless Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2020 elections and maintain control of the House.
Democratic Gov. Tim. Walz supports legalization.
