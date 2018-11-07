Majority of La Crosse County voters want to see marijuana legalized

CBC News via CNN

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A majority of voters in La Crosse County would like to see marijuana legalized in the state of Wisconsin.

Tuesday's ballot included a referendum asking voters, "should the State of Wisconsin legalize the use of marijuana by adults 21 years or older, to be taxed and regulated in the same manner that alcohol is regulated in the State of Wisconsin, with proceeds from the taxes used for education, healthcare, and infrastructure?"

63% of voters voted in favor of legalizing, regulating, and taxing recreational marijuana for adults who are 21 or older, while 37% said they would not approve of the move.

View all La Crosse County referendum results here.

