Majority of La Crosse County voters want to see marijuana legalized
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A majority of voters in La Crosse County would like to see marijuana legalized in the state of Wisconsin.
Tuesday's ballot included a referendum asking voters, "should the State of Wisconsin legalize the use of marijuana by adults 21 years or older, to be taxed and regulated in the same manner that alcohol is regulated in the State of Wisconsin, with proceeds from the taxes used for education, healthcare, and infrastructure?"
63% of voters voted in favor of legalizing, regulating, and taxing recreational marijuana for adults who are 21 or older, while 37% said they would not approve of the move.
View all La Crosse County referendum results here.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- News 8 Election Coverage - MN State Representative District 28B
- News 8 Election Coverage - MN Stare Representative District 21B
- News 8 Election Coverage - Mondovi School District Referendum
- News 8 Election Coverage - Winona School District Bond Referendum
- News 8 Election Coverage - Bangor School District Referendum
Latest News
- Walker alleges ballots were damaged
- Kaul declares victory over Schimel in attorney general race
- Democrats defeat Walker, send Baldwin back to Senate
- La Crosse County voters weigh in on road funding options
- Baldwin re-elected to US Senate for Wisconsin, defeating Vukmir, CBS projects
- Majority of La Crosse County voters want to see marijuana legalized
- Ron Kind wins U.S. House, District 3
- Steil beats Bryce to take Paul Ryan's 1st Congressional District seat, AP reports
- Boat landing at Veteran's Freedom Park to close for repairs
- The Latest: Barnes to become first black lieutenant governor