Local high school students organize youth climate change rally

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Climate activists all around the world are taking part in Fridays for Future, and now La Crosse is joining the effort... all thanks to a few local students.

'Fridays for Future' is an international effort started by a Swedish teenager who skipped school every Friday to protest outside of the Swedish Parliament.

She caught the attention of teens all over the nation, including four high school students from our area. Those four teens organized the first protest for the La Crosse chapter on Friday, and they say there are many more to come.

"The point of Friday's for Future is that you protest every Friday for different weeks," said Co-Founder of Fridays for Future in La Crosse, Anna Durall.

Another Co-Founder, Peyton Haug says,"When school starts we plan to do strikes every Friday."

The Fridays for Future La Crosse posts upcoming strikes and protests on their instagram account which is, @fridaysforfuture.lax

