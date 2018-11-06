Light rain, drizzle, snow shower on tap for Election Day
MILWAUKEE (AP) - It's too soon to tell what impact overcast skies, light rain, drizzle and snow showers will have on turnout this Election Day in Wisconsin.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. In addition to rain gear, voters will need to bring identification to the polls.
That could be a Wisconsin driver's license, a state-issued photo ID card, a U.S. military ID card, a tribal ID card, a U.S. passport or a student photo ID issued by a Wisconsin university with an expiration date no later than two years after the date of issue.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Elections Commission says more than 547,000 absentee ballots have already been returned for this election, breaking a record set in 2014 for a midterm election.
