LeaderEthics-Wisconsin gives Trump failing grades

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A newly released Wisconsin survey shows a lack of confidence in President Trump, but high approval of other state representatives.

Members of the non-partisan organization LeadershipEthics-Wisconsin completed a survey to see levels of confidence in the ethical leadership of elected leaders. Officials on this year's poll were President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, and Representative Ron Kind.

Each elected official is given a grade based on 4 principles of leadership. Truthfulness, Transparency, Unification, and whether they represent all constituents.

President Trump received all F's from members in the organization. VP Mike Pence and Senator Ron Johnson received low but passing scores. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Ron Kind received the highest approval ratings.

Executive Director of LeadershipEthics-Wisconsin, Lee Rasch says "Our voters are going to go to the polls, and they're going to vote for lots of different reasons, but, the key thing is we're going to also ask them make sure that you are committed to the understanding that ethical leadership is vital for the future of American democracy."

It should be noted that this is not a research study, but rather a membership pool used to express the views of LeaderEthics-Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.