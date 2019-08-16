Politics

La Crosse County Board votes down financial support for La Crosse Center

Majority vote yes, but two-thirds needed to pass

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:01 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Board will not be providing financial support for the La Crosse Center renovations.    

Last week, the executive committee of the La Crosse County Board approved $138,000 for the renovations, but in order for the proposal to pass it must be approved by two-thirds of the full County Board.

At Thursday's board meeting, 18 members voted yes and 7 voted no, but the proposal failed because the two-thirds threshold wasn't reached out of the 29 total board members.

Some members expressed concern with the La Crosse Center Board and the city about requesting money.

"I think a lot of people had concerns about the process, about how the money was requested, about our seat at the table, about whether we were given a voice in this whole process. So, I think that informed a lot of the votes and I think that's why it didn't pass," said Monica Kruse, First Vice Chair of The La Crosse County Board.

The County Board plans to go back to square one and build a better relationship with the entities involved in the renovations.

 

