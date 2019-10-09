La Crosse County accepting applications for District 12 vacancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson announced the application process for filling the vacancy in District 12.

The vacancy is due to the recent death of Supervisor Dave Holtze.

Applicants need to be 18 years old or older and must be a current resident or plan to become a resident of District 12 prior to being sworn in.

Qualified applicants should submit a letter of interest to the County Clerk before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Interviews will be held on October 22 and 23.

The County Board Chair's appointment recommendation will be presented to the full County Board for approval at the Policy Planning Meeting on Monday, November 4, 2019. The newly appointed Supervisor will be sworn in and take office at that time, the news release said.

