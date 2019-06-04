La Crosse Board of Education tackles special education funding and private school vouchers

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse School Board is making its priorities known when it comes to private school vouchers and special needs programs.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 81 students within the La Crosse School District attendance boundary received a private school voucher.

The Board voted unanimously on Monday, showing their support for discontinuing private school vouchers at the statewide level. The resolution also looks to discontinue support for providing services to special needs students at a private school, above and beyond what the voucher provides.

The other resolution, which also passed unanimously, looks to show support for increased special education funding from the state.

Board President, Laurie Cooper Stoll says, "In order for us to help our students thrive, we need funding in order to not only support our students but our faculty and our staff."

The La Crosse School Board is following more than two dozen other school districts across the state that have passed similar resolutions.



