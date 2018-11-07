MADSION, Wis. - Democrat Josh Kaul declared victory Wednesday morning over Republican Brad Schimel in the Attorney General's race.

Kaul held a 9 a.m. news conference in front of the Dane County Courthouse to declare victory.

Incumbent Schimel released a statement Wednesday morning.

"I just got off the phone with Josh Kaul. While the results are not final, it appears he has won this race. I told him I am waiting until the municipal and county canvasses are complete, all military ballots are accounted for and that every vote is counted," Schimel said.

Schimel said he wants to know more about what happened with the absentee ballots in Milwaukee County.

"However, if the margin does not substantially change, I have vowed that my team will assist him in making the transition as smooth as possible. I want to thank nearly 1.3 Million Wisconsinites for their votes, their prayers and support. We will all know more in about a week," Schimel said in the statement.

Incumbent Schimel ran against Kaul in an election that pollsters said would come down to the support of undecided voters.

Attorney General Brad Schimel and his band playing “I Will Survive,” as his race against democratic challenger Josh Kaul is too close to call yet #news3 pic.twitter.com/8avnop0mNT — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) November 7, 2018

Schimel was running for a chance at a second term in the position. He was elected attorney general in 2014 and prior to that he was the district attorney in Waukesha County.

Throughout the campaign, Schimel said he wants to continue his focus on the state's opioid problem if he is re-elected.

Kaul, a federal prosecutor and son of late Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager, campaigned saying it is time for a change in the state.

If elected, Kaul also said he wanted to make tackling the state's opioid epidemic one of his top priorities. Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.