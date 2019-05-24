Kaul blends environmental, consumer protection units
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is combining the state Department of Justice's environmental and consumer protection units in an effort to gain an additional environmental attorney position.
Kaul, a Democrat, announced the move Thursday.
He said in a news release that the new Public Protection Unit will be overseen by a single director. That will open up a director position which the agency can fill with an attorney that will focus mostly on environmental cases.
The change also will allow the agency to combine the two former units paralegals and legal associates on complex consumer-protection and environmental cases.
