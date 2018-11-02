Ivanka Trump to attend Iowa event in support of Kim Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump is coming to Iowa on Friday to support the Republican governor in the final days of the campaign.
Reynolds is running against Democrat Fred Hubbell in a tight race for governor.
Hubbell appeared on stage with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Last month, Reynolds stood with President Donald Trump at an event in Council Bluffs, and Reynolds hosted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a fundraising event.
Friday's invitation-only round-table event with Ivanka Trump will be held at a West Des Moines restaurant and will focus on what Reynolds calls pro-growth policies. The event will not be open to the public.
