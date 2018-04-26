Iowa House OKs some budget bills while broader deal unclear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa House has begun chipping away at the series of spending bills that will make up the next state budget.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 57-36 Wednesday to approve legislation to fund agriculture and natural resources. That followed a unanimous vote to pay for transportation services.
The GOP-led Senate must also OK the bills. Preliminary votes could come as soon as Thursday.
Republicans have been negotiating behind closed doors to reach a broader agreement on a roughly $7.49 billion budget set to begin in July. They want the deal to include tax cuts.
The $380 million bill funding the Department of Transportation maintains overall staffing levels. The $129 million bill funding the agriculture and natural resources departments restores staffing levels to where they were before mid-year cuts.
