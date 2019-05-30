Politics

Iowa Democrats want special session for medical marijuana

Posted: May 30, 2019 07:08 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 07:08 AM CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Disappointed in Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' veto of a bill that would have expanded Iowa's medical marijuana program, two Democratic lawmakers are calling for a special session of the Legislature to override the veto.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom and Rep. John Forbes called Wednesday for the special session, but that's unlikely because it would require a request by two-thirds of lawmakers in the House and Senate. Republicans control both chambers.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says a special session is "ill-advised" since it's unclear whether there's enough support to override a veto. She supports Reynolds' request for a new compromise bill next year.

Bolkcom and Forbes say Reynolds is wrong when she argues the bill she vetoed allowed too much THC, the chemical that produces a high.

Forbes, a pharmacist, says a lower THC limit supported by Reynolds wouldn't help those who rely on capsules, oils and creams infused with a marijuana derivative to treat conditions like pain, nausea and lack of appetite.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars