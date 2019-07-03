Housley won't seek 2020 rematch with Sen. Smith
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Republican Karin Housley says she won't seek a rematch against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith next year.
Instead, Housley said Tuesday she intends to run for another term in the Minnesota Senate.
Housley, of St. Marys Point, told Minnesota Public Radio News she wants to have a family life. Her husband, Phil, recently took a new hockey coaching job for the Arizona Coyotes after having spent last season with the Buffalo Sabres.
Housley was the Republican nominee last year against Smith, who was appointed to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat after the Democrat resigned in early 2018.
Smith beat Housley by more than 10 percentage points in the election to fill the remaining two years in Franken's term. Next year's election will determine who fills the seat for a six-year term.
