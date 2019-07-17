Politics

Hagedorn, Neubauer set spending record in court race

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 01:54 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new analysis shows Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer set new spending records during their state Supreme Court race.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Wednesday that shows the candidates combined to spend $3.7 million, breaking the old record of $2.7 million set in last year's Supreme Court race. Individually, Neubauer spent just more than $2 million, the most any Supreme Court candidate has ever spent. Hagedorn spent $1.7 million.

Groups backing Neubauer spent nearly $2.9 million, with the Greater Wisconsin Committee spending nearly $2.3 million. Groups that supported Hagedorn spent nearly $1.7 million, led by the Republican State Leadership Committee with more than $1.2 million.

Hagedorn, a conservative defeated the liberal-leaning Neubauer in the April 2 election to win a 10-year seat on the court.

 

